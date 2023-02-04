AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 33,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

