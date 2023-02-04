Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.83 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

