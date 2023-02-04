Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.22 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.21). 59,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 210,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.33. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The stock has a market cap of £488.22 million and a PE ratio of -38.91.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.