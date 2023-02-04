ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.43 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $80.92 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00428488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.70 or 0.29212424 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00414980 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,942,939 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.