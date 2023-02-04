A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $24,204.07 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $24,204.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,443.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks by 35.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.