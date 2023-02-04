9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $331.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.79. The firm has a market cap of $339.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.