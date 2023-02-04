9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

