9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Allstate by 6.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.47. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

