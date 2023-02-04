9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.
