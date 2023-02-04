9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.79.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

