9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.