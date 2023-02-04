2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

