137,384 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ITT by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in ITT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ITT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $92.40 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

