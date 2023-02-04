126,881 Shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 126,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust makes up about 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVN opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.91.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.