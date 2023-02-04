105,622 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $2,151,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 184.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOIL stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60.

