Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.97. 26,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,697. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 780,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 586,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after acquiring an additional 539,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,786,000 after acquiring an additional 379,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $12,198,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

