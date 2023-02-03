Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

