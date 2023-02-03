Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

DOV stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

