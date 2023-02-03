Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after buying an additional 1,611,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

