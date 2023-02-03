Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ opened at $47.61 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

