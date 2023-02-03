Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 2,014 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.48 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

