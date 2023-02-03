Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,362 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 860.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.98 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

