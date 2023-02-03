Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,757. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 89,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.