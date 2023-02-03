Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 63,308 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,308 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $105,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after buying an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. 130,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,548. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

