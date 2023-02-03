Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.04 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

