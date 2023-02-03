Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% to ~$7.04-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.41 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $2,086,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

