Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,797. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.