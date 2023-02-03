ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 6.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 3,126,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,989,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.47%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
