ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 6.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 3,126,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,989,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.47%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.