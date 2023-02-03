ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nuways

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($53.26) target price by research analysts at Nuways in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nuways’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIM. Nuways set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.00 and its 200 day moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.39) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($26.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

