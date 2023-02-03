Zcash Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $745.98 million and approximately $67.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $45.83 or 0.00194756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,276,469 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

