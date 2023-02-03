Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €53.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($57.61) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

ZAL opened at €44.89 ($48.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.06 and a 200-day moving average of €28.99. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

