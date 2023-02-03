Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.