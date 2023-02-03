YES WORLD (YES) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

