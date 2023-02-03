Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Shares Up 5.7%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

