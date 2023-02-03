Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 612,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,841 shares.The stock last traded at $1.51 and had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yatsen by 140.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 457.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

