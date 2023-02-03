XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.23

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $20.94. XOMA shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 20,843 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
XOMA Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $235.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of XOMA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
