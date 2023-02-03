Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

XRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xerox by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xerox by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $2,159,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

