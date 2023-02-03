Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $125.78 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $323.24 or 0.01372880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,768,995 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

