Wrapped BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135.34 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $135.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $331.86 or 0.01403868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00422926 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.98 or 0.28846797 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00461288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,746,673 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

