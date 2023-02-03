Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 92,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,115. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

