Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 910,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.