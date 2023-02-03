Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $277,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.27. 143,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

