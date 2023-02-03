Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

