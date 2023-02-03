Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

