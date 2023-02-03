Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 27,376 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at $1,137,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

MGNI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,101. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

