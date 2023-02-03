Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock valued at $45,732,048. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $752.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $726.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $824.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

