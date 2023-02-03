WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. 2,804,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,914. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

