WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,034.44.

Diageo stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

