WMS Partners LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,461. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.