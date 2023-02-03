WMS Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

